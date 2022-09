AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Austin Independent School District looks to fill more than 300 teacher openings for 2022-23 school year, the district is hosting a job fair on Saturday.

The job fair is 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Travis Early College High School on E. Oltorf Street. You can RSVP to the Austin ISD recruitment event here.

You can learn more about working for Austin ISD in person on Saturday or online.

AISD has listed new incentives for prospective workers on the district’s website.