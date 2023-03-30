AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District wants your input in Thursday night’s meeting about the search for a new superintendent.

As KXAN reported Monday, the president of Board of Trustees, Arati Singh, wrote a letter addressed to the AISD community that said the board is calling a special meeting March 30 to, “discuss the possibility of slowing down our search for our district’s next superintendent.”

The letter also said the board would consider a contract extension with Matias Segura, the district’s interim superintendent, through June 30, 2024.

“The district is focused on improving the systems to meet students’ most pressing needs and giving those systems time to take root,” Singh said in the letter. “Thursday’s meeting will give us a chance to consider a revised process and timeline, hear from our community, and hold a vote if we choose to do so.”

The district says Thursday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the board meeting room at the AISD Central Office, which is at 4000 S. I-H 35 Frontage Rd.

It is open to in-person and recorded public testimony.

The district has sign-up instructions online.

According to the district, community members have from 7:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday to submit recorded testimony or sign up to give in-person testimony.