AUSTIN (KXAN) – Members of the Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees are set to meet Monday night to talk about whether to appeal a state plan to implement a conservatorship over AISD’s special education programs.

The district said the public can submit recorded comments for Monday night’s meeting between 7:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday. The district said there will not be public comment during the meeting itself.

The Texas Education Agency announced the conservatorship plan March 31, because it said AISD hasn’t done enough to help its students with special needs.

According to AISD, the district has until April 17 to appeal the decision.

Interim Superintendent Matias Segura and AISD School Board President Arati Singh said the administration and board are considering an appeal.