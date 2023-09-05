AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Independent School District told parents on Aug. 31 their children might have to change teachers in a couple of week.

According to the district note, the annual leveling process moves teachers to help balance class sizes.

The district said no one’s job is at risk and it estimates fewer than 20 teachers will be reassigned during the process.

According to Austin ISD, the process will work this way:

Middle and high school students may experience schedule changes as teachers move to where they’re needed.

may experience schedule changes as teachers move to where they’re needed. Elementary students may have a new teacher and classmates as classes shift.

The district said affected staff will be notified by Sept. 5, parents of affected students by Sept. 8 and the new classes will start on Sept. 11.