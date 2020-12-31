Austin ISD to announce in-person learning plans at 11 a.m. amid COVID-19 spike

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde will announce the district’s plans for classes following winter break at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Classes are scheduled to resume at all schools Jan. 6 after winter break. Elizalde said before Christmas that if health conditions “require us to make changes to our campus operations,” the district would likely go with either 100% remote classes for a week after the break or keep the district closed except for essential services.

Austin Public Health moved the Austin-Travis County area to Stage 5 of its COVID-19 risk level on Dec. 23, and interim health authority Dr. Mark Escott suggested to school districts that they either suspend or significantly scale back extracurricular activities or potentially go to remote learning.

In an update Tuesday with the Travis County Judge Andy Brown, Escott recommended middle schools and high schools go to all remote learning for two weeks, not one, following winter break.

Elizalde originally set a Jan. 3 deadline to make the decision, but it appears it will come during Thursday’s videoconference.

We will stream the videoconference live on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.