Austin ISD taking ideas on how to reuse former Pease Elementary

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District wants to hear from parents how the district can repurpose the former Pease Elementary School.

AISD shut down the school in 2020. Now, the district is holding a few virtual feedback sessions through early March to discuss how to reuse the space with community members.

The first session took place Wednesday night from 6 to 7 p.m.

The next virtual meetings are Feb. 15 and March 3 — both starting at 6 p.m. You must register first using the links below.

Spanish interpretation and captioning will be provided during the meetings, AISD said. All of the virtual sessions will be recorded and uploaded on the district’s website.