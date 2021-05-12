Austin ISD takes first steps in updating building plans

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is taking the first steps in updating plans for buildings, which could include a November 2022 bond.

The AISD Board of Trustees will discuss hiring a planning partner to update the long-range facilities plan, formerly known as the facility master plan. They could make a decision on May 27.

If approved, the district will create a long-range planning advisory committee to offer recommendations on what projects to include in the 2022 bond.

District leaders hosted a livestream Wednesday to provide more insight.

“We know that the 2017 bond program has been implemented with fidelity and is winding down now, and there are many different needs within this organization, and a lot of investments are needed to support our students fully,” said Acting Chief of Operations with AISD Matias Segura.

There’s a board information session Thursday. You can share thoughts by calling (512) 414-0130 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.