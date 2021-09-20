Austin ISD tackling hundreds of air-conditioning work orders this school year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As record high temperatures hit Austin, some parents are still concerned about classrooms without functioning air-conditioning a month into the school year.

“It just feels like there has been a lot of catching up to do, when we knew all of this was coming,” said Lauren Ward, whose kids attend Murchison Middle and Anderson High schools.

According to data from the Austin Independent School District, 700 work orders for HVAC issues were filed at 109 different campuses in the first two weeks of school, from August 17 to 30.

Twenty-five schools account for half of all of the work orders submitted during that same two-week time frame.

At the time, a spokesperson for the district explained that more than 200 work orders had already been addressed.

“In many of these cases, we have to reset the chiller unit or make adjustments to the room temperature. These are not system failures but rather operational controls that must be adjusted as the school comes online for the school year,” they said.

On average, they said the district’s Service Center responds to more than 65,000 work orders a year with the majority being HVAC-related. Work orders are often submitted at the classroom level, which is why they say some campuses show multiple work orders for the same issues.

The spokesperson did also note that older campuses tend to face more HVAC issues. Previously, the district had also cited supply chain and parts shortages in the HVAC industry, as well.

Still, Ward told KXAN that her concerns extend beyond just the air-conditioning woes, and she expects main worries won’t disappear with the heat this fall.

“There were open pits. There were unfinished driveways. The first week of school there was nowhere to safely pick up your kids,” she said. “They had left construction equipment around. I found a pick-axe while I was here.”

Much of the construction she referred to was left over from massive facility upgrades made to Murchison Middle School’s campus and grounds, using money passed in a 2017 bond election.

“We are very thankful, but it feels like AISD didn’t quite close it out in time,” she said.

Ward serves on the middle school’s PTA, working primarily on the facility grounds and helping with projects such as the community garden. She just hopes to see more communication and transparency, especially as more upgrades are planned for the district.

“It’s not all a big deal, but it’s just a consistent frustration with understanding and communicating timelines.”

