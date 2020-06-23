Austin ISD superintendent says families may go 100% online under certain conditions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At the AISD Board of Trustees meeting Monday night, Superintendent Dr. Paul Cruz said the district will give some families the option to attend classes completely online if they fit certain criteria.

“We are great in-person. And I think we do our best work when in the classroom,” Dr. Cruz said. “But we will provide some choice to our parents, given health conditions.”

The superintendent confirmed the start of school will begin August 18 and that the district is still pushing for a hybrid model, where students will learn partially from home and partially in-person. He said that the district is preparing to be “agile,” with the opportunity to safely and quickly alternate to 100% distance learning for all students and a face-to-face model with teachers.

Other developments in the board meeting including further clarifications on transportation.

Dr. Cruz said the district will limit capacity in buses at around 12 to 14 students and each will be sanitized between rides and at the end of the day. There will be one student allowed per row, unless they are family members. Hand sanitizer will be offered on all the buses.

A survey will also be sent out to teachers and staff to get a better idea of their preferences and schedules. Some AISD teachers have told KXAN they will not return to campus in the fall if it is solely offered online.

