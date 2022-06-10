AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin ISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde was formally named the next Dallas ISD superintendent by the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees on Thursday.

According to Dallas ISD, the approval vote followed the 21-day state-mandated waiting period after Elizalde was named as the lone finalist in May.

Elizalde is set to replace Dallas ISD’s current superintendent, Michael Hinojosa.

Elizalde has been with Austin ISD since August 2020. Prior to joining, she worked for Dallas ISD as the chief of school leadership

The Austin ISD Board of Trustees is currently reviewing applications for an interim superintendent. The board said it would discuss the timeline during Friday’s meeting and post the next interim superintendent meeting by Saturday. The board said the meeting could be as soon as Monday.