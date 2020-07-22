Austin ISD superintendent finalist Stephanie Elizalde discusses her plans in one-on-one interview

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Stephanie Elizalde, the lone finalist for the position of superintendent for the Austin Independent School District, said she plans to focus on equity, teamwork and connecting with the community when she assumes the leadership role in August.

The AISD Board of Trustees voted to bring Elizalde on board on Tuesday night, with seven trustees voting in favor and two trustees, Jamye Mathias and LaTisha Anderson, abstaining from the vote.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview with KXAN’s education reporter Alex Caprariello, Elizalde said she thinks her role as Chief Schools Officer at the Dallas Independent School District — where she has served since 2011 — has prepared her for the challenge of taking over central Texas’ largest school district.

“We work on the next level and continue to ensure that students have an opportunity to be educated in the finest educational setting possible — regardless of what community they live in. So that’s what I’ve dedicated my work to in Dallas,” Elizalde said.

By state law, the board of trustees must wait 21 days before voting on a contract to officially hire Elizalde. The contract will finalize her official start date and salary.

She says, however, that she plans to get to work well in advance of that board meeting. The board and AISD administration have also indicated a plan to set up a way for Elizalde to engage with the community, but neither have shared those details.

“It is absolutely a part of my entry plan to engage with as many of the stakeholders in our community,” Elizalde said. “I think listening is one of the most important components. I don’t learn anything when I talk. I only learn when I’m listening to other folks.”

When questioned about student equity — a widely-debated topic among AISD administration, teachers, families and community members — Elizalde said she had been closely monitoring the discussions during her time applying for the position.

She said her experience working in Dallas and previously, San Antonio school districts, will benefit the forward-thinking ideals of community groups who want to see widespread success across all sections and school campuses in Austin.

“Equity, I know, is the real big issue or something we want to grapple with in Austin,” Elizalde said. “That is absolutely who I am and how I lead. One of my tenets is ‘Excellence and equity in education for all students.’ So that’s near and dear to my heart.”

Elizalde did not have any specific plans to reveal regarding schooling during a pandemic, but reiterated her philosophy to align every school’s leadership with her parameters and let them create a plan.

Reach KXAN’s Education Reporter Alex Caprariello by email at alexc@kxan.com or by phone at (512) 703-5365, or find him on Twitter and Facebook.