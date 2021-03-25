Austin ISD superintendent commits to in-person graduation, learning for Fall 2021 with a virtual option

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District Superintendent doubled down on her commitment to hosting students in-person in the fall, saying she feels comfortable with current COVID-19 trends and vaccination numbers to offer the option to families.

It was one of many announcements made at the Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday night.

Dr. Stephanie Elizalde couldn’t say if masks will be necessary; she said she is still waiting for updated U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on that.

However, she also made another promise: she said her curriculum team is developing a virtual option for families for the fall, if that is the option they would still like. She said she will need families to commit to their choice long-term since that is how they will be assigning teachers.

“We will have to ask people to make commitments to which form they want, so we can have teachers dedicated to that instructional model. We do not want and will not have teachers having to do what they had to do this year, which is both a concurrent, ‘I’m teaching students face-to-face, and I’m teaching students virtually,'” Elizalde said.

The school district reports 7,561 vaccine opportunities have been offered to Austin ISD staff. They are unable to share exactly how many employees have actually received shots since that would be a violation of HIPAA law, which protects an individual’s right to medical privacy.

Board President Geronimo Rodriguez asked Elizalde to push staff and families to get their shot, saying that’s going to make a difference in getting students into classrooms this fall.

“That will allow us to, with confidence, open schools for the new year,” Rodriguez said.

Another announcement: graduates of the Class of 2021 will get an in-person commencement ceremony this spring.

With social distancing in place and outdoor stadiums in full use, seniors will get their chance to receive a diploma in front of family and friends. Elizalde listed off a few options, including the Burger Stadium, House Park, Nelson Stadium and Rosedale.

Graduates will be able to invite four guests to attend their big day.

“Being outside and where we are currently at [with declining COVID-19 cases locally], we think it is cautious, and it is very safe and possible to do this,” Elizalde said.

