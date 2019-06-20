Austin ISD summer police program teaches kids about careers

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Some Central Texas students got a peek into the future this week. 45 fourth-graders are learning about different career paths.

The program is run through Austin ISD’s police department. It is called Camp G.R.E.A.T. which stands for gang resistance education training.

Officers from Austin ISD and Austin Police spend the week teaching students about their jobs.

KXAN reporter Wes Rapaport was a guest presenter, giving the students a chance to operate a television camera and practice interviewing skills.

The week-long camp teaches students about respect, teamwork and leadership.

KXAN reporter Wes Rapaport teaches students about reporting, interviewing, and operating a camera at Camp G.R.E.A.T., hosted by Austin ISD’s police department.

