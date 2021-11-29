Austin ISD students can apply for many specialty programs with only 1 application

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a new way for Austin Independent School District students to get into specialty programs that emphasize fine arts or schools with a STEM focus.

Here’s how the district is making it easier for parents and students: it’s called the Common Application for Schools of Choice.

Previously, if students wanted to apply to LASA High School, Ann Richards for Young Women Leaders, and an early college high school program, it would require three different applications. But the Common Application will now apply to all programs after families fill out just one.

Programs include a Fire Academy and two years of free college.

For more information visit Austin ISD.

