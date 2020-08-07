Austin ISD still waiting for laptops from vendors, graduated seniors to fulfill online learning needs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In order for Austin Independent School District students to have the technology they need when online learning begins Sept. 8, the district needs people to return what they checked out last year.

About 2,300 seniors who graduated last year still need to turn in their Chromebooks, the district says. The district asked for them back by Thursday, so if you graduated and need to give your laptop back to the school, please do so.

Now that the school year won’t start Aug. 18, when it was originally scheduled to, the district’s vendors have more time to meet demand for Chromebooks and other pieces of technology for students. It was thought, before the Board of Trustees voted to move the start of school to Sept. 8 early Friday, that 10,000 students could have been without the proper tools for online learning.

District officials said they ordered almost 10,000 Chromebooks to be delivered within three weeks, and they ordered another 9,000 through the Texas Education Agency, and those should be available by November. Some of those computers are for students who don’t yet have one, and some are to replace older models.

Of known requests, AISD says they have enough computers and technology to go around — it’s the unknown and future requests they are worried about. The district says it also has 10,000 mobile hotspots, and that’s on top of the 7,000 they’ve already handed out.