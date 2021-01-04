Austin ISD still processing 127 formal grievances from staff filed before the holidays

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Education Austin, the union that represents teachers and staff in the Austin Independent School District, says it’s gotten no traction on the 127 formal grievances filed before the holidays.

Teachers with denied COVID-19 accommodations are expected to step foot inside their classroom for the first time in months Tuesday.

“I would imagine that there are going to be a lot of students in this same situation who don’t have a sub who has the specialized knowledge to teach them,” said Mandy Menzer. “I don’t think the district is addressing what we are going to do without all of these teachers.”

Menzer’s son lost his pre-calculus teacher over a denied medical accommodation last semester.

“They have the official AISD sub who takes the attendance, they have the volunteer tutor and they have a third person who grades the papers, rather than just having his official teacher teach remotely,” said Menzer.

Menzer says her son went six weeks without an official teacher to grade assignments and that every student in the class ended up with an incomplete grade.

“If they resign or take FMLA and there’s no one to cover, that’s a big problem,” said Menzer.

Menzer worries the spring semester could be worse with 127 formal grievances. So far there hasn’t been a resolution as the semester starts this week.

The biggest change is AISD has been working to vaccinate teachers 65 and older and those with chronic health issues.

“Anything we can do to support teachers and their students is hopeful, but the vaccine is just one of many,” said Ken Zarifis, Education Austin president.

Zarifis argues it’s not enough, with weeks to go before the second booster makes those immunizations fully effective.

“Many of them have serious conditions that have not been addressed,” said Zarifis.

Austin ISD released a statement Monday saying:

“Austin ISD is committed to working with our staff to support best practices in teaching and learning for students. We are currently processing the grievances received and will continue to work with each employee individually to identify alternate accommodations. Accommodations can include a spectrum of options such as a change in the work environment, intermittent leave or staggered start/stop times.”

KXAN reached out to AISD to find the exact accommodation figures but have yet to hear back.