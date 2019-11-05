Austin ISD still considering closing 12 schools, focused on first four

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin ISD spokesperson said Monday that the district is still considering closing 12 schools, though the focus right now is on just four.

BACKGROUND: AISD announces schools slated for closure

In two weeks the school board is scheduled to vote on a proposal to close Sims, Metz, and Pease elementary schools next school year. The proposal also recommends looking further into the possibility of closing Brooke Elementary.

However, in September the district originally proposed closing eight other schools as well.

AISD Senior Communications Specialist Cristina Nugyen said the conversation around closing those schools could resume as early as January.

“We really want to get back into those communities that are maybe still under consideration, to see what they think of the proposals as they stand,” she said. “We know that they could use a little bit of tweaking.”

Before the planned Nov. 18 vote, the district has scheduled community meetings to discuss the four proposed closures, along with some district-wide changes.

Date Time Location Schools Affected Nov. 5 5:30–7 p.m. The Church of God of the First Born,2607 E.5th St. Districtwide “Toward Greater Equity in the School Changes Process”*Note this event is not officially part of the AISD School Changes Conversation Series; this is a community-sponsored event. Nov. 7 5:30–7 p.m. Pease Elementary School,

1106 Rio Grande St. Pease Elementary School Nov. 7 6:30–8 p.m. Brooke Elementary School,

3100 E 4th St. Brooke ES, Govalle ES, Linder ES Nov. 8 7:30–9 a.m. Sims Elementary School,

1203 Springdale Rd. Norman-Sims Elementary School Nov. 9 noon–2:00 p.m. Travis Early College High School,

1211 E. Oltorf St. Districtwide Nov. 12 5–6:30 p.m. Metz Elementary School,

84 Robert T Martinez Jr St. Metz ES, Sanchez ES

“Out of the 40 plus scenarios, we’re looking at the ones that we actually have the resources for, the support, the space to implement this next school year,” said Superintendent Paul Cruz during Monday’s board information session.

While the recommendation for closure is disappointing for the Metz, Pease, and Sims, the plan to look further into whether to close Brooke is downright confusing to parents and staff there.

“We are completely confused, we don’t know what that means,” said parent Jessica Wilson.

She hopes the board will listen to the community’s plea.

“Instead of celebrating that nurturing community relationship that has been created, we’re talking about displacing and ripping our family apart,” she said.