AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just two days away from the school year coming to a close, the Austin Independent School District is stepping up its security in the wake of Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde.

Yet, plenty of parents are still on high alert about sending their kids back to campus. This includes Heather Rice, a parent with a child attending Mathews Elementary School.

Her son — who she asked not to be named — is still a bit hesitant walking around his own campus.

“I felt really scared at school,” he told KXAN. “Today I looked all around me to just make sure. I just didn’t feel good.”

With this in mind, Austin ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde sent a letter addressed to parents Wednesday.

It outlined the district’s enhanced safety protocols throughout the final days of the school year. This includes having its police officers monitor social media and respond to every single threat posted online.

Elizalde also said there would be additional officers on patrol and supporting coverage on campuses.

She also pointed toward $22 million in funds from a 2017 bond, aimed at making its buildings safer.

“Our district has spent millions of dollars to secure our entryways. You cannot get into our buildings without an access key or card,” Austin ISD Interim Police Chief Beverly Freshour said. “We’ve upgraded our alarms and our cameras.”

Yet, the labor union for Austin ISD believes the district should give its teachers more guidance and training on what to do in a potential active shooter situation.

“We need to bring campuses together and really talk about what teachers, employees and students feel need to be in place,” Education Austin President Ken Zarifis said.

Although Uvalde may be many miles away, several police department and sheriff’s offices in Central Texas are increasing their presence at nearby schools.

Local law enforcement may perform walk-throughs to check in with staff or park near schools to complete a police report using their in-car computers.

“That school, that community, that police department in Uvalde, they had no clue that this was going to happen,” Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jason Braeutigam said.

“We would be the same. That’s why we wanted to add these extra patrols through the next couple days.”

Nevertheless, kids such as Rice’s son are concerned. Putting themselves in the shoes of those who lost their lives.

“I didn’t know it’d be that many kids, and they didn’t like have the time to grow up,” he concluded.