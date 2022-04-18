AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is taking another step toward bringing back sex education for all of its young learners.

The district has sent an online survey to parents and guardians to gather input on planned concepts and lessons before the district implements the curriculum next fall, something that will first require approval by AISD’s School Health Advisory Council, then the school board itself.

Sex ed has been on pause for AISD elementary and middle school students for the last two school years, first because of the pandemic and remote learning, then to make sure the district’s teachings — revamped in 2019 — fall in line with recent changes made by state lawmakers and education agencies.

“There was just a lot of retooling on our end to make sure that we are complying with the new updates,” district spokesperson Cristina Nguyen told KXAN on Monday.

The survey sent to parents includes links to what exactly the kids will be taught. An overview is available here.

According to the documents, kindergarteners will learn boundaries and medically accurate names for body parts. 6th, 7th, and 8th graders will get lessons on romantic relationships and the “consequences” of sexual activity, including pregnancy and diseases.

Parents and legal guardians will receive a permission letter to sign at least two weeks before the instruction begins. Under new state rules, parents must opt in their children. The students who’ve been opted out will receive “alternative” lessons.

Conservative advocacy group Texas Values said it will be monitoring AISD, making sure the curriculum sticks to the standards adopted by the state.

“Those standards teach optimized health for kids,” said Mary Elizabeth Castle, a senior policy advisor with the group. “They teach abstinence, but they also teach healthy family formation. They teach kids how to make good decisions and they teach them about diseases.”

Austin mother Nikki Rivera told KXAN when it comes to her 5-year-old son Kaydyn’s education, she feels it’s a team effort, even when it comes to the delicate topics like sexuality.

“When I send my son to school, I’m sending him for his teacher to teach him, and when he comes home to me, I’m his teacher,” Rivera said. “Our kids need to know all these things, not just from us. It takes a community.”

Parents have until May 6 to complete the survey. The school board is expected to issue a final vote in late June.