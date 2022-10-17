AISD looking to change from diesel buses to electric buses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, the Austin Independent School District held a press conference announcing a goal to have its entire fleet of buses move from diesel to electric by 2035.

The Austin ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the resolution last month, recognizing the school district can safeguard children from the harmful effects of diesel school bus

pollution by converting to electric buses.

AISD said a single electric bus costs about $350,000, while current diesel buses cost about $100,000 a bus.

The district said electric buses have fewer maintenance needs and will save the district money.

The district is currently developing a pilot program to achieve that goal and will start with three electric buses next school year.