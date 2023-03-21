Students at St. Elmo Elementary gather to hear about new funding that’ll support their school and others. (KXAN photos/Jala Washington).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a perfect world, all Austin Independent School District campuses would be equitable in terms of resources and opportunities.

While the district strives for this, that’s not the case yet, according to school officials and Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett of Austin.

That’s why Doggett and AISD were thrilled to partner together, announcing $4 million in federal funding that’ll be distributed among 36 campuses district-wide.

These campuses, a school official said, are in lower income areas.

The money will fund two new projects: outdoor learning spaces and launching a college and career preparation pilot.

This would specifically support more outdoor learning spaces, outdoor classrooms, and exhibits, according to an AISD school official. It would even fund field trips for outdoor learning experiences, more college visits starting with kids as young as 5th grade, a district-wide internship program, industry partner visits and more.

