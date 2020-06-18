Austin ISD reveals early community feedback on fall semester plan

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD on Wednesday provided an early snapshot of the feedback it received from the community on its plans to reopen schools in the fall.

Overall, 1600 AISD students, parents and staff members participated in the virtual discussions last week.

A majority want the school district to find out how many students and teachers are comfortable going back to campus.

Parents, in particular, want to know more about AISD’s selection process if only certain students will be allowed to return to campus. KXAN’s Alex Caprariello reported last week that most parents want assurances that cleaning supplies will be on hand at all times and teachers will minimize contact between students as much as possible — if school happens in person.

Also, if virtual learning will continue from home, parents want more content to learn and more contact with teachers.

Meanwhile, teachers say it’s still not clear if they’ll be given a choice between teaching virtual or in-person. Students say they would also like to make their own choice about returning to campus.

AISD officials believe it’s likely there will be a blended model of learning for students resuming classes, according to a newsletter sent out by the district on June 11.