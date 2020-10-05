Austin ISD returns to in-person classes, but will there be enough teachers?

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Will there be enough teachers as Austin Independent School District returns to in-person classes?

“There is a good portion of our teachers that are coming on Monday,” said AISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde.

The district has about 5,500 teachers, and about 600 have received approvals for their medical accommodation requests.

“I think they are worried I think they are anxious it is all understandable,” Elizalde said.

Those are requests allowing teachers to continue teaching from home, and about 145 were still pending on Friday.

“Psychologically, the stress can be so overwhelming,” said Pre-K teacher Ray Lopez Mata.

Mata submitted his medical accommodation request last week, but has not heard back yet from the district.

“I have to draw a line and say I have to look out for myself,” Mata said.

Mata says he will go back if his request is denied, but will all teachers do the same?

What happens if there aren’t enough teachers that show up on Monday?

“We do have a pool of central office staff members that are really excited about getting to teach some classes,” Elizalde said.

Substitute teachers will be brought in as well. Elizalde says she hopes teachers will call in ahead of time if they plan on missing.

“I couldn’t not just show up,” said Matta. “I mean, I wanted to have something in the works. That is why I did my personal days and I was granted my three days and I said that is fine, but there are some teachers that are on the fence.”

What will happen if a teacher doesn’t show up?

“I am not going to stick to, ‘well this is insubordination and this is what we are going to do.’ No one is trying to do that right now, everyone is trying to keep themselves safe,” Elizalde said.