Austin ISD resumes repurposing process for six sites

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is picking its repurposing process back up, after a hiatus because of the pandemic.

Repurposing is when AISD identifies “the future use of district properties that are underutilized or no longer in use.” The district said it recognizes schools are community assets, so it wants to explore options that will fit the affected communities’ needs. AISD is also prioritizing maintaining ownership of the buildings as a result.

Six sites are being considered for repurposing: the Anita Coy facility, the Rosedale School and the former Brooke, Pease, Sims and Metz Elementary Schools.

Decisions on what each property will be repurposed into will come after about five months, according to the district.

AISD plans to ask for community feedback on and assess the Anita Coy, Pease and Rosedale sites between January and June. The process will be repeated in September through January 2023 for the three other sites.

The repurposing process came about after the AISD Board of Trustees voted in 2019 to use district lots mainly for affordable and workforce housing. The district said it wanted to help AISD families stay in their neighborhoods and make it easier for staff to live where they serve.

The trustees also approved a two-year moratorium on the sale of schools slated to close. The sale of any district property would only be considered if all other options were exhausted, the district said.