Austin ISD removes sixth grade from two middle schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Independent School District held a community conversation Wednesday about changes coming to Martin and Mendez middle schools.

The district is transitioning sixth-grade classes at Martin and Mendez to elementary schools across the district.

The district says the changes will happen next year.

AISD will be adding sixth grade to 10 elementary schools. The district says the following elementary schools that feed into Martin Middle School will now serve sixth grade:

Allison ES

Govalle ES

Ortega ES

Sanchez ES

Zavala ES

The following elementary schools that feed into Mendez MS will now serve sixth grade:

Houston ES

Langford ES

Perez ES

Rodriguez ES

Widén Elementary School

The district says students will have five options during the transition:

Attend sixth grade at their Elementary School

Attend their Diversity Choice School (if applicable)

Attend a Magnet or Special Program (if accepted)

Attend a District-identified Alternate MS (not Martin or Mendez) Martin MS Alternate Choices: Sadler Means, Garcia, O. Henry, Covington Mendez MS Alternate Choices: Sadler Means, Garcia, Paredes, Bedichek

Submit a transfer to another middle school under the current district transfer policy (FDB).

The community conversation was held on the district’s Facebook page in English and in Spanish.

For the last few years, KXAN has reported on how AISD restructured Mendez Middle School due to poor academic performance.