Austin ISD reaches agreement with sex assault survivor; mandatory training coming for all staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Beginning Thursday, all Austin ISD principals and senior leadership will undergo extensive sexual assault, harassment and discrimination training, courtesy of the Texas Legal Services Center (TLSC).

The TLSC reports this action is a direct result of the district reaching an agreement with one of their clients, a student who was sexually assaulted by one of her peers.

The agreement has led to several district policy changes, the TLSC reports, including:

All employees hired in the future will receive the sexual assault training



The district will improve its policies on sexual assault, harassment, and discrimination



All staff will receive an updated training on the First Amendment in schools



AISD will improve the way it provides information to students and parents about sexual assault, harassment, and discrimination

AISD officials say the training will be expanded to other staff throughout the summer. The district is also working with the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault to ensure district policy covers best practices.

