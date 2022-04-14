AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is learning more about the Austin Independent School District’s first ever proposed $2 million “equity allotment” for campuses in the district with a special focus on Title I schools with a high percentage of economically-disadvantaged students.

According to the latest data from AISD, the district has 66 of these campuses out of its 125 schools.

AISD Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Ramos told KXAN if approved, schools across the district would receive part of the $2 million investment.

He said the money would go solely to activities outside the classroom, like afterschool programs, academic clubs, sports and organizations. The goal is to increase participation among students in schools where parents aren’t always able to pay out-of-pocket for activities.

Here’s a breakdown of what Title I schools could get under this allotment, on average, according to the district:

High schools: $30,000 – $100,000

Middle schools: $20,000 – $50,000

Elementary schools: $25,000 – $35,000

This comes as the district plans to cut $51.9 million, including 632 full-time employees, as part of its proposed budget. Last week, the district told KXAN a majority of these staff cuts were through attrition and eliminating vacancies throughout the year.

The school board will vote on the final budget in June.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.