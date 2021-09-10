Austin ISD police respond to 2 schools after reports of ‘armed subjects’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police with the Austin Independent School District responded to two separate campuses Friday afternoon after reports of armed subjects.

Chief of AISD Police Ashley Gonzalez said officers went to Murchison Middle School in west Austin and Northeast Early College High School in east Austin.

Gonzalez said both schools were placed on “secure” status while the investigation took place. The district said Northeast went into “secure” mode at 1:51 p.m. and Murchison at 2:01 p.m.

After about 20 minutes, Murchison Middle resumed normal operations after no weapon was found, according to the district. Northeast ECHS remains on secure.

The chief reiterates these are two separate incidents.

Officers responding to @MurchisonMats and @NortheastECHS on reports of armed subjects.

Both campuses have been placed on SECURE.@AustinISD @aisdparents pic.twitter.com/nLxhvSnrP5 — Chief Ashley A. Gonzalez (@chiefagonzalez) September 10, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.