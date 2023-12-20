AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District Police Department announced it has added to its force.

On its social media platforms, the department introduced its most recent hire: Lieutenant Belinda Mangum.

“Lt. Mangum is one of our first hires under the new House Bill 3 mandate and we are excited to have her knowledge and years of experience here with Austin ISD,” the post said.

The lieutenant’s background

According to the department, Mangum retired as a lieutenant after serving 25 years with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

The department listed the various roles she’s held:

Patrol

DWI Enforcement

Texas Standardized Field Sobriety Testing Instructor

Crisis Intervention Deputy

AISD Police said it’s excited Lt. Belinda Mangum chose to bring her skillset as it continues to build the future of the department. (Photo: AISD Police)

“Belinda served as a Training Academy Instructor to include Basic Peace Officer Academy and firearms. As a Detective, Belinda investigated persons, property, and crimes against children, serving on a multi-disciplinary investigatory team with APD, CPS, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, and the Center for Child Protection,” the post read.

During her time as a sergeant, AISD Police said she supervised a patrol platoon, criminal investigations and the hostage negotiations team.

As a lieutenant, the department said she held multiple roles, including “overseeing the Crisis Intervention Team Task Force with the Austin Police Department, and the School Resource Officer Program covering five local school districts.”

The department said she’s trained in:

Active Shooter Incident Management

Advanced Hostage Negotiations

Special Event Evacuation and Contingency Planning for Sports Venue

It also said she’s served as the Law Enforcement Incident Commander for various large events at Circuit of the Americas, including Formula 1, NASCAR and MOTO GP.