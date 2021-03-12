Austin ISD planning for standard, in-school instruction this fall, plus optional virtual hybrid

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District plans for students and teachers to return to campus in the fall and to provide both traditional face-to-face teaching, as well as an optional virtual hybrid model. The district will eliminate the model where teachers must teach both in-person and virtual learners at the same time.

Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde sent an email out to parents and students Friday morning. She said in part:

“We anticipate welcoming students back to campuses and providing standard face-to-face instruction and an optional virtual hybrid model for the 2021-22 school year. The commitment from our district will include that with these options, teachers will be selected for one model to eliminate the concurrent (teaching via Zoom and in person at the same time) instructional design.”

Elizalde said the district will release many more details in the future, but it wants to share as much as it can — as quickly as it can — through what it describes as a very fluid situation.

That will include as it gets updated guidance from the Texas Education Agency, Austin Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Elizalde concluded by encouraging everyone who can to get vaccinated.

“Whether you are on campus or in public, I encourage you to keep wearing your face mask, social distancing where needed, and to take advantage of any opportunity to obtain a vaccine,” she said.

AISD moves April 9 to regular school day

Austin ISD also announced on Friday that April 9 will be a regular school day and the district will offer in-person and remote learning.

Originally, this was listed as an “asynchronous learning” day. That means a teacher would not have actively been teaching students. They would have been learning from home using things like reading books, videos and self-learning modules.

But due to the winter storm, AISD students need to make up more time with a teacher leading them. That’s why AISD made the switch.