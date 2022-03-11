Austin ISD on target to decrease student arrests, disparity in disciplinary actions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District police are on target to meet its goals to decrease student arrests and use of force, according to data released from the district.

The goals were set for the district after a disparity was found in the treatment of Black and white students when it comes to use-of-force incidents.

At the Thursday AISD board meeting, data showed there has been a 47% drop in total disciplinary incidents for Black students, compared to the 2018 and 2019 school years, the last non-pandemic year.

Data also showed a 39% drop in total disciplinary incidents for special education students since that same year.

“It’s important that we are responsible for how we respond to our students. It is important that we don’t get emotionally compromised with students, because we are in a power struggle with the situation,” said AISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde.

The data still found a disproportionate number of incidents involving Black, Hispanic and special education students. AISD police are addressing the number through new training and guidelines.

“By really looking at things differently than how we were looking at them before when we respond to an incident, our concern is not really has a crime been committed, but really has a student been engaged in an incident and how can we help that student,” said AISD Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez.

When it comes to arrests, AISD police have arrested 15 students total, compared to 442 three years ago.

The district’s overall goal is to get to zero arrests.