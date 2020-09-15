Austin ISD officials concerned with low-enrollment numbers, particularly in Pre-K and Kindergarten

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dr. Stephanie Elizalde, the new superintendent for Austin Independent School District, said the school system is seeing an early decline in enrollment with the beginning of the new school year.

During an AISD Board of Trustees information session Monday night, Elizalde said the district is approximately 3,400 students shy of where it was at this point last year.

Elizalde said early numbers show the biggest decline in Pre-K and Kindergarten enrollment.

The superintendent said this is widespread in Central Texas; surrounding school districts are also concerned with their early enrollment numbers.

Because of this, the district will launch its own campaign before in-person schooling begins on Oct. 5 to try to get those numbers back to where they were projected to be.

Also on Oct. 5, Elizalde said the first group of students to go back to school will be Pre-K3, Pre-K4 and Kindergarten students. She said the rationale is the youngest learners will benefit most from in-person learning, and so she wants to prioritize them first.

