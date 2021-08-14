Austin ISD offering free COVID-19 tests for families in zip codes greatly affected by virus

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by Abbott Laboratories, in Tacoma, Wash. On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, the FDA said Abbott’s BinaxNow and Quidel’s QuickVue tests can now be sold without a prescription for consumers to test themselves repeatedly at home. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is offering free COVID-19 tests for families and staff members who live and work in zip codes that are COVID-19 hot spots.

The tests are being offered at four drive-thru events on Monday, August 16 from 7 to 11 a.m., the day before classes begin for students.

You do not need insurance, AISD said.

The zip codes designated as COVID-19 hotspots are 78744, 78741, 78745, 78748, 78753 and 78758. Families who live and work in these areas can get the tests.

You must register beforehand, and families within these zip codes will receive registration links and forms through their emails, the district said.

The tests are rapid, however, if you are showing symptoms, AISD said a non-rapid PCR test is needed to return to campus.

The district said testing is one of the ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools. Learn more about AISD’s mass testing effort online here.

Mass testing locations for August 16 from 7-11 a.m.