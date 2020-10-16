Austin ISD now provides free meals to all students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District will now give free meals to all students until the last day of school on June 3, according to a press release.

AISD is able to provide the free meals after the Texas Department of Agriculture expanded current school meal programs for the 2020-21 school year.

While no documentation is needed for students to be eligible for the free meals, Austin schools do require income verification if a family is not receiving state-funded benefits. The verification is only to help AISD keep track of campus demographic information for funding purposes, according to the press release.

Families can submit income verification during enrollment, electronically on the Parent Cloud or on a paper form provided at the campus.

Students participating in on-campus learning will receive free breakfast and lunch in their classroom or in a socially-distanced cafeteria.

Students who are doing remote learning can pick up a seven-day free meal pack at curbside locations at various AISD schools, according to the press release. The curbside meals are available every Thursday. Parents or caregivers can pick up the meals if the child is not present but must provide documentation.

The curbside meal program is also available to children under 19 or those over 19 that utilize special education resources or are enrolled in school to complete high school diploma requirements, according to the press release.

AISD made changes to its curbside meal program after receiving feedback from the community. It extended pick-up hours to give more convenience and changed it from a daily basis to weekly.

AISD said curbside meal service may be subject to change as more students transition to on-campus learning.

With free meals being given to all students, AISD will no longer accept meal benefit applications at any campus for the current school year, the district said. Families that already completed the application will not need to provide additional documentation.