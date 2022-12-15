AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District named Matias Segura as its new interim superintendent.

Segura was one of four finalists for the position, and after the board of trustees unanimously voted in favor of him Thursday night, he will take over the position starting Jan. 3.

The new interim superintendent will serve as the leader of AISD until a permanent superintendent can be named.

Shortly after AISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Anthony Mays announced he was leaving for Alief ISD, AISD trustees got to work searching for another person to fill his role.

“We have advertised this as a position just for the interim, we’re not going to consider that person as a permanent,” AISD school board president Arati Singh said. “Really, they must keep the ship running in a positive direction.”

AISD Board of Trustee member Kathryn Whitley Chu said the interim will not be a candidate for the superintendent position they hope to fill in July.