Austin ISD launches feedback portal for school closure scenarios

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District launched an online portal for parents and community members to weigh in on the proposals that would close as many as 12 Austin schools.

The district said there are 40 possible scenarios in which different schools, half of which are on the eastside, face possible closures or consolidations.

The schools with uncertain futures are:

Elementary Schools Middle Schools Brooke Elementary School Web Middle School Dawson Elementary School Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy Joslin Elementary School Sims Elementary School Maplewood Elementary School Metz Elementary School Palm Elementary School Pease Elementary School Pecan Springs Elementary Ridgetop Elementary School

The school board will learn more about the options Monday evening but is not making any final decisions until mid-November after they’ve heard from more people. Community meetings will take place on Sept. 23 and Oct. 12 to give updates and hear feedback.

“The draft scenarios are not final,” the district wrote. “Together we will arrive at a plan that builds on strengths, addresses the needs across our district, and fulfills our vision of opportunity and access for all students.”

The district said the five guiding principles surrounding these changes were:

Ensuring equitable access to programmatic opportunities that engage and inspire all students

Put more students in reimagined, 21st-century learning environments that engage and inspire

Maintain assigned-school concept and other choices options

Reduce financial obligations not directed toward student learning and support

Optimize facility use to benefit students, families and communities

You can provide feedback on the possible scenarios on the AISD ThoughtExchanges website.