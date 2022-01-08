Austin ISD kids, adults line up for vaccine clinic Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A line of Austin Independent School District community members and their families could be seen snaking outside a free COVID-19 vaccine/booster pop-up clinic on Saturday.

The event, held at the Austin ISD Performing Arts Center, offered first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to guests ages 5 and older. Booster shots were available for guests ages 12 and older.

As of 11:30 a.m., 190 people 12 and older had received shots. Meanwhile, 100 pediatric guests received theirs. The event was hosted by Dell Children’s Medical Center and Ascension Seton.

The Austin-Travis County area is currently under Stage 5 guidelines for COVID-19 risk (the highest risk level) after a surge in infections and hospitalizations. Under these recommendations, even low-risk vaccinated people should be wearing masks during all out-of-the-home gatherings.

COVID-19 risk-based guidelines for Austin-Travis County, published Dec. 20, 2021 (Courtesy Austin Public Health)

High-risk people who are vaccinated are discouraged from gathering with people outside of their household. Partially (not finished with both original shots and the booster) or unvaccinated people should not travel or gather with people outside their households completely.

As of Friday, there were 6,673 active COVID-19 cases in Austin-Travis County. Four-hundred and thirty-five people were reported as being hospitalized, including 93 patients in the ICU and 48 people on ventilators. While infection rates and hospitalizations in the area had previously plummeted, spread of the omicron variant has caused a sharp spike in both numbers.

Earlier this week, Austin Public Health said 1 in 3 Austin-Travis County are testing positive for COVID-19.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine, check out the Austin vaccine page.