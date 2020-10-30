Austin ISD investigates after middle school student sends ‘inappropriate’ mass email

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is investigating after a middle school student sent an “inappropriate” mass email which escalated into possible threats and cyber bullying.

Associate Superintendent of Middle Schools Raul Moreno said in an email to parents Friday that a student sent an email with “inappropriate language” to other students. The situation then escalated into “possible threats and online bullying.”

Moreno said district leaders found out about the incident late Thursday night, and added that AISD takes these situations seriously.

“Threats of any kind against our school, students or staff are not tolerated, and the situation is being investigated,” the email read. “Furthermore, our technology department has fixed the issue that allowed the mass email chain in the first place.”

Moreno, in the email, encouraged parents to reach out to a campus counselor if their student was upset by the situation. To report future threats or online bullying, students or parents can reach out to their school principal or a specialized section on Let’s Talk.