AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District will soon select a new interim superintendent.

The AISD school board plans to announce its next leader after a vote during a meeting Thursday evening.

This comes just over a month after interim superintendent Dr. Anthony Mays announced he was leaving the district for a similar position with Alief ISD in Houston.

AISD recently narrowed down its candidates from 17 to four finalists. This week, school board members met with all four of the finalists.

“We have advertised this as a position just for the interim, we’re not going to consider that person as a permanent,” AISD school board president Arati Singh said. “Really, they must keep the ship running in a positive direction.”

Leading up to Thursday’s interim superintendent selection, the district has held several sessions for the public to voice their needs and concerns when it comes to candidates.

Some of the top issues that the new interim superintendent must address include school safety and teacher retention.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty,” AISD superintendent special assistant Katrina Bailey said. “We’ve seen a lot of transition happening within our district over the past couple of years with the incredible teacher shortage we have.”

In the meantime, Mays continues to serve as interim superintendent through the end of the year.

The new hire will then take over as interim superintendent on January 3rd.

AISD hopes to name a permanent superintendent in July.