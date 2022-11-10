ALIEF, Texas (KXAN) — The Alief Independent School District Board of Trustees said Wednesday it named interim Austin ISD Superintendent Anthony Mays as its lone finalist to serve as the district’s next superintendent.

Alief is 15 miles southwest of Houston.

Prior to joining Austin ISD, Mays was the senior director of schools for the Harris County Department of Education. He has worked in Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs, starting at Pflugerville ISD as a special education teacher.

“The Board is incredibly excited to name Dr. Anthony Mays as lone finalist for superintendent of Alief ISD,” Alief ISD Board President Ann Williams said in a release Wednesday. “We are confident that he is the perfect candidate to serve as the district’s next leader. He is a proven leader and advocate for public education. We look forward to this new chapter and collaboration in creating not only a stronger Alief ISD, but a stronger Alief community as well.”

Austin ISD Interim Superintendent Anthony Mays visits Zilker Elementary School for the first day of the 2022-23 school year. (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

“I am humbled and excited about the opportunity to lead Alief ISD and I look forward to working with our board members and community to continue to build towards the future,” said Mays in the release.

KXAN reached out to Austin ISD for comment about the announcement. A district spokesperson said the school board will choose a new interim superintendent next month.

Mays was chosen as Austin ISD interim superintendent in June 2022 to replace former AISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde, who now leads Dallas ISD. Elizalde was with AISD for about two years, helping the district through the coronavirus pandemic.