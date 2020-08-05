Austin ISD hourly workers at risk of losing pay if school start date gets pushed back

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Classified workers for the Austin Independent School District may be at risk of losing out on compensation if the Board of Trustees votes to push back the first day of school to Sept. 8.

On Thursday, the board will discuss delaying virtual instruction for all students by three weeks and tacking on an additional four weeks of mandatory online learning, as allowed by the Texas Education Agency.

However, this plan could harm hourly workers responsible for transportation, security, teaching and food service, among others departments.

A Facebook post from Education Austin, the union representing AISD teachers and staff sums it up: “Most of these workers are scheduled to report to work next week and won’t find out until Thursday night or Friday morning that they shouldn’t report and will lose 3 weeks of pay.”

Education Austin is encouraging staff to e-mail the trustees to share their concerns over this plan. They’ve also created a script for employees to follow to record their voice for Thursday’s meeting.

Education Austin says there is enough money in the district’s fund balance to pay these classified employees.

KXAN has reached out to AISD and the board of trustees but hasn’t heard back yet.

