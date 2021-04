AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD is hosting its Operation Reconnect block walk door-to-door event to ‘reconnect’ with existing district families and help recruit new ones to its schools.

The event is specifically aimed at attracting families to schools in its northeast corridor, including (among others) Andrews and Harris elementary schools, Garcia’s Young Men’s and Sadler Means Young Women’s middle school leadership academies, and Northeast High School.

Welcome to all our volunteers this morning here to help us block walk and reconnect with our AISD families! Operation Reconnect is a door-to-door neighborhood walk to engage and recruit families back to Austin ISD schools. #aisdproud #weareaisd @aisdparents @WeAreAISD pic.twitter.com/q5pHawiscn — Austin ISD (@AustinISD) April 10, 2021

The event will be held through 1 p.m.