AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District needs teachers and staff for next school year, so the district is hold two job fairs this week.

The district said teachers can apply Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Central Office at 4300 S. I-35 Frontage Rd.

Those looking to fill food service, transportation and maintenance positions can apply Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Central Warehouse at 3701 Woodbury Dr.

AISD said it is the only school district in Central Texas offering benefits including Social Security as well as a pension from the Teacher Retirement System, paid-for basic health insurance and performance pay.

The 2022-23 budget approved in June calls for a 2% increase for teachers. That’s based on midpoints of all salaries. Teachers will also get a $1,000 base pay increase and a $2,000 retention raise to be split evenly in November and March.

The 2022-23 scale for teachers is increasing to a base minimum of $52,190.

Austin ISD said it has 529 teacher vacancies as of July 1 compared to 209 on July 1 of last year.