Austin ISD holds mass testing drive-thru after students, staff return from spring break

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District will be hosting a post-spring break, mass COVID-19 testing event Friday between 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tests are free for AISD students and staff and will administered from a drive-thru setting.

This mass testing event is available to all AISD students and staff and it should take about 30 minutes to receive results.

You will need to register online to guarantee a test.

What do you need to bring?

You will need your Austin ISD ID or badge.

A completed consent form

QR code from pre-registering online.

Why wait until after students and teacher have been to school for a week?

“Spring Break ends on a Sunday, and just from the research that is out there, usually symptoms will start to be present 5-7 days after someone has been exposed,” said Alexandra Copeland, AISD director of health services. “So, we tend to wait a few days in order to allow that incubation period to run through a little bit.

Austin ISD says if someone thinks they were in contact with someone who was positive with COVID-19 they can reach out to their campus and get a test.

As more COVID-19 vaccines become available, the district hopes to get more teachers vaccinated. While teachers who receive the vaccine aren’t required to let anyone know, the district says about half of the teachers in the district have received the vaccine.