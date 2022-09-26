This year, the U.S. Department of Education recognized educational facilities from 45 states as “Blue Ribbon” schools. (Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is holding a series of community meetings before voters choose whether to approve a $2.44 billion bond proposal in November.

Here are the meeting dates and locations. All times are 6 to 8 p.m.:

The bond presentations are online both in English and Spanish.

The Austin ISD Board of Trustees approved the bond in August.