AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is holding a series of community meetings before voters choose whether to approve a $2.44 billion bond proposal in November.
Here are the meeting dates and locations. All times are 6 to 8 p.m.:
|Monday, Sept. 26
|Northeast ECHS
|Monday, Oct. 3
|Crockett ECHS
|Thursday, Oct. 6
|Navarro ECHS
|Monday, Oct. 10
|Austin HS
|Tuesday, Oct. 11
|Bowie HS
|Monday, Oct. 17
|Akins ECHS
|Wednesday, Oct. 19
|LBJ ECHS
|Thursday, Oct. 20
|Anderson HS
|Wednesday, Oct. 26
|Virtual Community Conversation
The bond presentations are online both in English and Spanish.
The Austin ISD Board of Trustees approved the bond in August.