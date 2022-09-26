AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is holding a series of community meetings before voters choose whether to approve a $2.44 billion bond proposal in November.

Here are the meeting dates and locations. All times are 6 to 8 p.m.:

Monday, Sept. 26Northeast ECHS
Monday, Oct. 3Crockett ECHS
Thursday, Oct. 6Navarro ECHS
Monday, Oct. 10Austin HS
Tuesday, Oct. 11Bowie HS
Monday, Oct. 17Akins ECHS
Wednesday, Oct. 19LBJ ECHS
Thursday, Oct. 20Anderson HS
Wednesday, Oct. 26Virtual Community Conversation

The bond presentations are online both in English and Spanish.

The Austin ISD Board of Trustees approved the bond in August.