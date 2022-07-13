AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is holding meetings to give you a chance to learn about the proposed 2022 bond package before it is finalized.

There are two proposals up for discussion.

The first proposal is $1.55 billion with no tax increase. It would modernize 14 campuses, secure school entryways, upgrade technology across the district and replace buses.

The second proposal is $2.18 billion and would increase taxes by a penny. It would modernize 21 campuses, increase tech spending and upgrade athletic facilities and performing arts spaces. It would also provide affordable housing options for teachers.

There will be virtual Zoom meeting Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.

There will also be two in-person meetings Saturday.

The first is at Dobie Middle School at 1200 E. Rundberg Ln. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The second is at Travis Early College High School at 1211 E. Oltorf St. from 1:30 to 3 p.m.