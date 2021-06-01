All Austin ISD graduation ceremonies moved indoors due to rain

Ten students graduated from Rosedale school in Austin ISD as part of its first in-person graduation since the pandemic on May 28, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District announced Tuesday it will move all high school graduations this week indoors due to the possibility of rain.

The district announced the widespread decision early Tuesday afternoon. The move forced AISD to adjust the times of some ceremonies:

Tuesday, June 1

9 a.m. – Ann Richards School YWL – Burger Activity Center

2 p.m. – Austin HS – Burger Activity Center

7 p.m. – McCallum HS – Burger Activity Center

Wednesday, June 2

8:30 a.m. – LBJ ECHS / LASA – Delco Activity Center

11:30 a.m. – Navarro ECHS – Delco Activity Center

2:30 p.m. – Eastside ECHS – Delco Activity Center

5 p.m. – Northeast ECHS – Delco Activity Center*

8 p.m. – Anderson HS – Delco Activity Center

Thursday, June 3

8:30 a.m. – Crockett ECHS – Burger Activity Center

11:30 a.m. – Travis ECHS – Burger Activity Center

3 p.m. – Akins ECHS – Burger Activity Center*

7 p.m. – Bowie HS – Burger Activity Center*

As you can see, ceremonies on Wednesday have been moved to the Delco Activity Center and ceremonies on Thursday have been moved to the Burger Activity Center.

Austin ISD says additional details can be found on its website, including details about free shuttle buses, and the district’s clear bag policy.

