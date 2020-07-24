Austin ISD gives parents a look at what in-person instruction would look like

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District says they’ll be able to fit between six and 14 students in a classroom when they return to in-person instruction.

For families who choose to send kids back, the district says health screenings will take place before students are allowed on campus. That will include taking a student’s temperature with a no-touch thermometer.

Students and staff will also be required to wear face coverings, and social distancing protocols will be put in place.

A staging room will be provided for students who show symptoms of COVID-19, which will be kept separate from the nurse’s office.

Austin ISD says they will clean surfaces that are regularly touched multiple times a day. The entire campus will undergo daily cleanings and weekly deep cleanings.

The district says they can’t fully plan until parents tell the district if their student will learn online or in-person.

“So much of our planning will be determined by how many students wish to return to school face-to-face, so that’s why it’s so important that families take the survey so we have an estimate,” said Beth Wilson, executive director of Planning and Asset Management.

The district says breakfast and lunch will be offered in the classroom for the whole school year, and there will be no sharing of desks or food.

Students who ride the bus to school will have assigned seats with social distancing guidelines in place there as well. Masks will also be mandatory on the rides.