Austin ISD flies rainbow flag for Pride Month at its central office

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A rainbow flag for Pride Month is now flying at the Austin Independent School District headquarters. On Friday, the district raised the flag at its central office.

In April, the district held Pride Week to celebrate students, staff and families part of the LGBTQIA community. Austin ISD said it was the most visible Pride Week in the district’s history.

Pride Month, happening now, commemorates the Stonewall Uprising of 1969 that helped jumpstart the gay rights movement in the U.S.

The district also partnered with two organizations, Out Youth and the Texas GSA Network, to debut resources for students and staff to combat bullying within the community.

“Districts aren’t as supportive as Austin and having that visibility for students to be able to know that the district has their back to have that support,” said Heather Frederick, Out Youth coordinator.

“It’s really, really empowering for students and helps them feel like they can be their true selves.”

The district has plans to participate in the Austin Pride Parade in August.