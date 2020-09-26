Austin ISD families share concerns with district before in-person classes resume

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD families delivered questions to the school district airing their concerns ahead of the return to in-person learning next month.

The group Education Austin has urged AISD to delay its plan to resume in-person learning, which is set to begin on Oct. 5.

On Saturday, members of the Austin ISD community formed a car caravan and drove to the district’s headquarters off I-35 to drop off handwritten letters about the plans.

The group met at two locations, Burger Activity Center and Nelson Field, before forming the caravan and then dropping off the questions one by one.

Austin ISD community delivers questions raising concerns about the return to in-person learning (Picture: KXAN/Julie Karam)

Education Austin has called for Austin ISD schools to only reopen when there is a decline in new cases for at least 14 consecutive days, with a positivity rate of less than 5% and a transmission rate of less than 1%.

They also want some members of staff, such as custodial and transportation workers – to receive “hero pay” – at the rate of two times base pay.

The school district says it will move ahead with its plan, despite mounting opposition.

This week, it said that 780 employees have requested medical waivers to allow them to continue working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.